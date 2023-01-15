Putin Will Step Down In 2023, War In Ukraine Could End: Former Speechwriter Predicts

Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely nominate his successor in 2023 and stay out of the 2024 elections, Abbas Gallyamov, his former speechwriter told the “Khodorkovsky Live” YouTube channel, Daily Mail reported.

What happened: Putin will look to relinquish power to a technocrat successor, who can negotiate with Ukraine and the West to put an end to the year-long war, Gallyamov reportedly said. Putin loyalists, including Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak, could be the president's choices, he added.

Putin’s inner circle no longer sees him as a “guarantor of stability” and is increasingly becoming uncomfortable about the rise of Wagner private army head Yevgeny Prigozhin, Gallyamov reportedly said.

If Putin seeks to stand for reelection, he may fail to win, the speechwriter said. Nominating a successor will guarantee at least personal security for him, and he can avail himself the opportunity to end his days calmly in his palace in Gelendzhik, Gallyamov said. The current law provides his status of a "senator for life," he added.

The person who replaces Putin to lead Russia will be faced with complex challenges. The former Putin aide reportedly said he will have to negotiate with Ukraine, with the West, and break the deadlock within the system.

Why It’s Important: Gallyanov’s prognostications come against the backdrop of Russia losing its grip over the war and Ukraine slowly and steadily gaining an upper hand.

The war that has been raging since late February and has impacted not only the two countries but also the global economy. Disruptions in the energy supply from Russia are seen as fanning an energy crisis in Europe.

