Kandi Technologies Appoints Xueqin Dong As CEO

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 12, 2023 6:53 AM | 1 min read
  • Kandi Technologies Group Inc KNDI has appointed Xueqin Dong as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 10, 2023.
  • Dong succeeds Xiaoming Hu, who resigned for the purpose of the company's long-term growth training of young management. Hu will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Xueqin Dong has over 20 years of experience in automobile industry with extensive background in managing teams in the vehicle design, engineering, and development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative products.
  • Dong earned his Doctor of Engineering degree in Vehicle Engineering from Shanghai Tongji University, Master of Engineering degree in material processing from Nanchang University.
  • Price Action: KNDI shares closed at $2.70 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

