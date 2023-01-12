Kandi Technologies Appoints Xueqin Dong As CEO

by

Kandi Technologies Group Inc KNDI has appointed Xueqin Dong as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 10, 2023.

has appointed Xueqin Dong as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 10, 2023. Dong succeeds Xiaoming Hu, who resigned for the purpose of the company's long-term growth training of young management. Hu will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Xueqin Dong has over 20 years of experience in automobile industry with extensive background in managing teams in the vehicle design, engineering, and development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative products.

Dong earned his Doctor of Engineering degree in Vehicle Engineering from Shanghai Tongji University, Master of Engineering degree in material processing from Nanchang University.

Price Action: KNDI shares closed at $2.70 on Wednesday.

KNDI shares closed at $2.70 on Wednesday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.