Lots Of News, Flattish Markets

Good Morning Everyone!

Coinbase COIN is doing layoffs again. 20% of its staff will be let go, just 7 months after they cut 18% of their workforce.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 1/9/23; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

9 a.m. Fed’s Jerome Powell

Spoke briefly at an event hosted by Swedish central bank

No comments on monetary policy

“We are not, and will not be, a ‘climate policymaker’”

Thursday

CPI headline inflation set to fall to 6.4% from 7.1% in November

Cleveland Fed Nowcast:

JP Morgan’s JPM Jamie Dimon

“Fed may need to hike interest rates beyond 5%

Federal Reserve’s Raphael Bostic

Question: how long he thought rates should remain above 5%?

Bostic: “a long time”

Crude 74.85 +0.3%

Flattish this morning. Market listening to Fed speakers (Macro over Micro)

Microsoft MSFT

In discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in Open AI (ChatGPT)

Looking at using AI in search engine Bing

Microsoft would own 49% of OpenAI

Would value ChatGPT at $29 billion

CVS Health Corp CVS

CVS exploring bid for Oak Street Health OSH for over $10 billion

Apple AAPL

To replace WiFi/Bluetooth chips inside its devices with their own chips in 2025

Will drop Broadcom AVGO part by 2025

Apple is Broadcom’s largest customer (20% of revenues)

Amazon AMZN

“Buy with Prime” will be available in the U.S. by the end of the month

This service was test marketed in April 2022 by invitation only

Google GOOGL

Google’s X Development designed to make technological breakthroughs on humanities problems

Such as: transportation efficiency and climate change

Insiders say Google is scaling back and moving to more immediate revenue generating projects

Technology layoffs

Coinbase to slash 20% of workforce or 950 employees

January on pace to be the 2nd worst month for layoffs since layoffs began

Auto/Used care prices

Manheim reports largest annualized decline in history for used car prices

However, prices are still 43% higher vs. pre-pandemic

Earnings None

CRYPTO UPDATE

Binance outflows could be worse than CZ let on

According to new Forbes report, “$12 billion gone in less than 60 days”

Outflows not stabilizing but accelerating

Net withdrawals $360 million on Friday

Forbes says Binance has lost 15% of assets since Dec 13 (the day he said withdrawals stabilizing)

Bitcoin BTC/USD hash rate recovers

Dec 14 = 267.5 EH/s

Dec 28 = 222 EH/s Drop coincided with extreme weather conditions in US Outages and shutdowns

January 4 = 271.93 EH/s 3rd highest ever



MEME OF THE DAY