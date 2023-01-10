ñol

Lots Of News, Flattish Markets

by GRIT Capital, Benzinga Contributor
January 10, 2023 11:11 AM | 3 min read
Good Morning Everyone!

Coinbase COIN is doing layoffs again. 20% of its staff will be let go, just 7 months after they cut 18% of their workforce.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 1/9/23; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

9 a.m. Fed’s Jerome Powell

  • Spoke briefly at an event hosted by Swedish central bank

  • No comments on monetary policy

  • “We are not, and will not be, a ‘climate policymaker’”

Thursday

  • CPI headline inflation set to fall to 6.4% from 7.1% in November

  • Cleveland Fed Nowcast:

JP Morgan’s JPM Jamie Dimon

  • “Fed may need to hike interest rates beyond 5%

Federal Reserve’s Raphael Bostic

  • Question: how long he thought rates should remain above 5%?

  • Bostic: “a long time”

Crude 74.85 +0.3%

  • Flattish this morning. Market listening to Fed speakers (Macro over Micro)

Microsoft MSFT

  • In discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in Open AI (ChatGPT)

  • Looking at using AI in search engine Bing

  • Microsoft would own 49% of OpenAI

  • Would value ChatGPT at $29 billion

CVS Health Corp CVS

  • CVS exploring bid for Oak Street Health OSH for over $10 billion

Apple AAPL

  • To replace WiFi/Bluetooth chips inside its devices with their own chips in 2025

  • Will drop Broadcom AVGO part by 2025

  • Apple is Broadcom’s largest customer (20% of revenues)

Amazon AMZN

  • “Buy with Prime” will be available in the U.S. by the end of the month

  • This service was test marketed in April 2022 by invitation only

Google GOOGL

  • Google’s X Development designed to make technological breakthroughs on humanities problems

  • Such as: transportation efficiency and climate change

  • Insiders say Google is scaling back and moving to more immediate revenue generating projects

Technology layoffs

  • Coinbase to slash 20% of workforce or 950 employees

  • January on pace to be the 2nd worst month for layoffs since layoffs began

Auto/Used care prices

  • Manheim reports largest annualized decline in history for used car prices

  • However, prices are still 43% higher vs. pre-pandemic

Earnings None

CRYPTO UPDATE

Binance outflows could be worse than CZ let on

  • According to new Forbes report, “$12 billion gone in less than 60 days”

  • Outflows not stabilizing but accelerating

  • Net withdrawals $360 million on Friday

  • Forbes says Binance has lost 15% of assets since Dec 13 (the day he said withdrawals stabilizing)

Bitcoin BTC/USD hash rate recovers

  • Dec 14 = 267.5 EH/s

  • Dec 28 = 222 EH/s

    • Drop coincided with extreme weather conditions in US

    • Outages and shutdowns

  • January 4 = 271.93 EH/s

    • 3rd highest ever

