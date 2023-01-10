Lots Of News, Flattish Markets

Good Morning Everyone!
Coinbase COIN is doing layoffs again. 20% of its staff will be let go, just 7 months after they cut 18% of their workforce.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 1/9/23; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
9 a.m. Fed’s Jerome Powell
-
Spoke briefly at an event hosted by Swedish central bank
-
No comments on monetary policy
-
“We are not, and will not be, a ‘climate policymaker’”
Thursday
-
CPI headline inflation set to fall to 6.4% from 7.1% in November
-
Cleveland Fed Nowcast:
JP Morgan’s JPM Jamie Dimon
-
“Fed may need to hike interest rates beyond 5%
Federal Reserve’s Raphael Bostic
-
Question: how long he thought rates should remain above 5%?
-
Bostic: “a long time”
Crude 74.85 +0.3%
-
Flattish this morning. Market listening to Fed speakers (Macro over Micro)
Microsoft MSFT
-
In discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in Open AI (ChatGPT)
-
Looking at using AI in search engine Bing
-
Microsoft would own 49% of OpenAI
-
Would value ChatGPT at $29 billion
CVS Health Corp CVS
-
CVS exploring bid for Oak Street Health OSH for over $10 billion
Apple AAPL
-
To replace WiFi/Bluetooth chips inside its devices with their own chips in 2025
-
Will drop Broadcom AVGO part by 2025
-
Apple is Broadcom’s largest customer (20% of revenues)
Amazon AMZN
-
“Buy with Prime” will be available in the U.S. by the end of the month
-
This service was test marketed in April 2022 by invitation only
Google GOOGL
-
Google’s X Development designed to make technological breakthroughs on humanities problems
-
Such as: transportation efficiency and climate change
-
Insiders say Google is scaling back and moving to more immediate revenue generating projects
Technology layoffs
-
Coinbase to slash 20% of workforce or 950 employees
-
January on pace to be the 2nd worst month for layoffs since layoffs began
Auto/Used care prices
-
Manheim reports largest annualized decline in history for used car prices
-
However, prices are still 43% higher vs. pre-pandemic
Earnings None
CRYPTO UPDATE
Binance outflows could be worse than CZ let on
-
According to new Forbes report, “$12 billion gone in less than 60 days”
-
Outflows not stabilizing but accelerating
-
Net withdrawals $360 million on Friday
-
Forbes says Binance has lost 15% of assets since Dec 13 (the day he said withdrawals stabilizing)
Bitcoin BTC/USD hash rate recovers
-
Dec 14 = 267.5 EH/s
-
Dec 28 = 222 EH/s
-
Drop coincided with extreme weather conditions in US
-
Outages and shutdowns
-
-
January 4 = 271.93 EH/s
-
3rd highest ever
-
MEME OF THE DAY
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.