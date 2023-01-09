Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized In US As 1,500 Supporters In Custody After Riots

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday while 1,500 of his supporters have been taken into custody in Brasilia after rioting in the capital.

What Happened: Bolsonaro’s visit to the hospital took place after the former leader complained of intestinal pains, which were reportedly linked to a stabbing he suffered in 2018.

The doctor of the Brazilian president said that he has intestinal blockage which wasn’t serious and will not likely need surgery, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, 1,200 people were arrested from a two-month-old protest camp outside army headquarters in Brasilia, where they have been protesting since Bolsonaro lost the election. About 300 arrests were made on Sunday.

Why It Matters: Bolsonaro entered the United States on a visa issued to heads of state and government officials. He faces several probes in Brazil before the Supreme Court, noted Reuters.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said that a person on such a visa must leave the country within 30 days or apply for a change of immigration status if they are no longer conducting official business.

Protestors made their way from the camp and stormed Brazil’s presidential palace, Supreme Court and Congress on Sunday.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was away from the presidential palace when the attacks took place, according to a prior report.

