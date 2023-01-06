ñol

Stellantis CEO Warns Of More Plant Closures: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 6, 2023 7:12 AM | 1 min read
Stellantis CEO Warns Of More Plant Closures: Report
  • Stellantis NV STLA Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares warned of more auto plant closures in the year.
  • Tavares said auto makers will be pushed to shut shops if high electric vehicle prices made vehicle markets to shrink.
  • The remark comes as EV manufacturers in the U.S. have raised prices to counter inflation, Reuters reported.
  • Stellantis closed the assembly plant in Belvidere, citing high EV costs.
  • Also ReadStellantis, Archer Join Forces On Midnight eVTOL Manufacturing
  • The company said electrification costs will be a huge challenge for the auto market.
  • "If the market shrinks we don't need so many plants," said Tavares.
  • "Some unpopular decisions will have to be made."
  • Also ReadStellantis Eyes Stake In Hydrogen Mobility Company Symbio
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 1.19% at $14.99 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

