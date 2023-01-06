Stellantis CEO Warns Of More Plant Closures: Report

- Stellantis NV STLA Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares warned of more auto plant closures in the year.
- Tavares said auto makers will be pushed to shut shops if high electric vehicle prices made vehicle markets to shrink.
- The remark comes as EV manufacturers in the U.S. have raised prices to counter inflation, Reuters reported.
- Stellantis closed the assembly plant in Belvidere, citing high EV costs.
- The company said electrification costs will be a huge challenge for the auto market.
- "If the market shrinks we don't need so many plants," said Tavares.
- "Some unpopular decisions will have to be made."
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 1.19% at $14.99 in premarket on the last check Friday.
