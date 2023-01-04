Toyota Registers ~10% US Sales Decline In 2022 As EV Sales Slump 14%

- Toyota Motor Corp TM reported fourth-quarter FY22 U.S. sales of 536,740 vehicles, an increase of 13.1% on a volume basis and daily selling rate (DSR) basis.
- U.S. December 2022 sales totaled 180,147 vehicles, a 3.5% rise Y/Y. December car division sales rose 23.3%
- TMNA's 2022 electrified vehicle sales of 504,016 represent nearly 24% of the total sales volume.
- The company reported 2022 U.S. sales of 2.108 million vehicles, a decrease of 9.6% on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.9% on a DSR basis.
- TMNA's Electrified Vehicles sales totaled 504,016 units in 2022, down 13.9% on a DSR basis.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 0.62% at $137.42 on the last check Wednesday.
