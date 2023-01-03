ñol

Imperial Outdoors Picks Expion360 As Exclusive Supplier Of Batteries For New RV Campers

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2023 10:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Expion360 Inc XPON has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries for the RV product series by Imperial Outdoors.
  • The win for Expion360 builds upon a multi-year supplier relationship with the manufacturer.
  • The company's 360Ah e360 Li-ion batteries will provide high-capacity, energy-dense storage for roof-mounted solar power systems on Imperial Outdoors' newly introduced XploreRV X145 and X195 camper models.
  • The solar power systems will power a built-in DC air conditioning unit that requires 2,000 watts of power to operate. 
  • The rugged campers feature the same heavy-duty construction and insulation that keep ice-fisherman warm in -40° Fahrenheit temperatures.
  • e360 batteries can have a lifespan of 12 years, or three to four times that of most lead-acid batteries.
  • Price Action: XPON shares are trading lower by 1.74% at $2.26 on the last check Tuesday.

