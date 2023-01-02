Bengals Vs. Bills Game Officially Postponed As Damar Hamlin Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing

In the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills versus Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, defender Damar Hamlin collapsed following a tackle. Medical officials administered CPR on Hamlin on the field for over five minutes before transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Hamlin had a pulse following the collapse but was not breathing on his own, according to Fox reporter Joe Danneman. The NFL announced that the game will be officially postponed, and could be rescheduled sometime this week.

Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins — got up and went back down to the ground. After players realized the severity of the injury, many were crying and praying for Hamlin.

The 24-year-old Hamlin, a University of Pittsburgh alum, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It’s really hard to put words to what is happening,” ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck said. “We just hope and pray that the news is better and better about Damar Hamlin.”

The game was broadcasted on ESPN, a Walt Disney brand. The incident could cause more discussion regarding NFL's safety measures for players.

Photo via Shutterstock.