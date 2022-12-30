Southwest's Holiday Chaos Will Affect Q4 Earnings: Report

- Southwest Airlines Co LUV holiday flight schedule chaos will reportedly affect its fourth-quarter earnings.
- The carrier will take many weeks to dispose of the reimbursement requests of the affected passengers, CNBC reported, citing company executives.
- The low-cost carrier has been messing with its flight operations when the holidays kicked off, stating the winter blizzard affected its schedules.
- The gaffe drew the transportation department's ire, with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calling the chaos a "system failure."
- Southwest had reportedly canceled 2,300 flights on Thursday and 39 flights on Friday.
- "We have all hands on deck and tested solutions in place to support the restored operation. I'm confident, but I'm also cautious," the report cited CEO Bob Jordan in a staff memo.
- Also Read: Southwest Goes Sideways: Should CEO Resign? Benzinga Twitter Followers Chime In
- Strong winds that intensified into a cyclone during the Christmas holiday weekend played havoc with people's traveling plans across the U.S. during Christmas holidays.
- The storm led to power outages and flight cancellations.
- While the other carriers bounced back, Southwest was responsible for almost three-fourths of cancellations in the U.S.
- Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 0.54% at $33.20 in premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.