Southwest's Holiday Chaos Will Affect Q4 Earnings: Report

Southwest Airlines Co LUV holiday flight schedule chaos will reportedly affect its fourth-quarter earnings.

The carrier will take many weeks to dispose of the reimbursement requests of the affected passengers, CNBC reported, citing company executives.

The low-cost carrier has been messing with its flight operations when the holidays kicked off, stating the winter blizzard affected its schedules.

The gaffe drew the transportation department's ire, with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calling the chaos a "system failure."

Southwest had reportedly canceled 2,300 flights on Thursday and 39 flights on Friday.

"We have all hands on deck and tested solutions in place to support the restored operation. I'm confident, but I'm also cautious," the report cited CEO Bob Jordan in a staff memo.

Strong winds that intensified into a cyclone during the Christmas holiday weekend played havoc with people's traveling plans across the U.S. during Christmas holidays.

The storm led to power outages and flight cancellations.

While the other carriers bounced back, Southwest was responsible for almost three-fourths of cancellations in the U.S.

Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 0.54% at $33.20 in premarket on the last check Friday.

LUV shares are trading lower by 0.54% at $33.20 in premarket on the last check Friday.

