BOC Aviation Places Order For 40 More Boeing 737-8 Jets

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 28, 2022 5:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Airplane lessor BOC Aviation Limited has placed an order for additional 40 Boeing Co BA 737-8 jets.
  • The plan to expand BOC’s 737 MAX portfolio is directed towards advancing its strategy of purchasing new, fuel-efficient, environmentally sustainable airplanes that are in demand with airline customers.
  • The 737-8 is designed to offer more fuel efficiency, reliability and flexibility in the single-aisle market.
  • Also Read: Boeing Receives Congress Support For 737 MAX Deadline Waiver
  • The airplane can fly 3,500 nautical miles, about 600 miles farther than its predecessor, using 20% less fuel.
  • “The incremental order takes our total 737 MAX 8 orderbook with Boeing to 80 aircraft,” said David Walton, BOC Aviation deputy managing director and COO.
  • Boeing continues to see strong market demand for the 737 MAX family, with more than 1,500 gross orders since late 2020.
  • Also Read: Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellation Chaos - DOT Steps In
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $189.27 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

