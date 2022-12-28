BOC Aviation Places Order For 40 More Boeing 737-8 Jets

- Airplane lessor BOC Aviation Limited has placed an order for additional 40 Boeing Co BA 737-8 jets.
- The plan to expand BOC’s 737 MAX portfolio is directed towards advancing its strategy of purchasing new, fuel-efficient, environmentally sustainable airplanes that are in demand with airline customers.
- The 737-8 is designed to offer more fuel efficiency, reliability and flexibility in the single-aisle market.
- Also Read: Boeing Receives Congress Support For 737 MAX Deadline Waiver
- The airplane can fly 3,500 nautical miles, about 600 miles farther than its predecessor, using 20% less fuel.
- “The incremental order takes our total 737 MAX 8 orderbook with Boeing to 80 aircraft,” said David Walton, BOC Aviation deputy managing director and COO.
- Boeing continues to see strong market demand for the 737 MAX family, with more than 1,500 gross orders since late 2020.
- Also Read: Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellation Chaos - DOT Steps In
- Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $189.27 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.