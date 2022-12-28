BOC Aviation Places Order For 40 More Boeing 737-8 Jets

by

Airplane lessor BOC Aviation Limited has placed an order for additional 40 Boeing Co BA 737-8 jets.

has placed an order for additional 40 737-8 jets. The plan to expand BOC’s 737 MAX portfolio is directed towards advancing its strategy of purchasing new, fuel-efficient, environmentally sustainable airplanes that are in demand with airline customers.

The 737-8 is designed to offer more fuel efficiency, reliability and flexibility in the single-aisle market.

Also Read: Boeing Receives Congress Support For 737 MAX Deadline Waiver

Boeing Receives Congress Support For 737 MAX Deadline Waiver The airplane can fly 3,500 nautical miles, about 600 miles farther than its predecessor, using 20% less fuel.

“The incremental order takes our total 737 MAX 8 orderbook with Boeing to 80 aircraft,” said David Walton, BOC Aviation deputy managing director and COO.

Boeing continues to see strong market demand for the 737 MAX family, with more than 1,500 gross orders since late 2020.

Also Read: Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellation Chaos - DOT Steps In

Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellation Chaos - DOT Steps In Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $189.27 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral