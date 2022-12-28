ñol

AT&T, Merck And This Leading Payments Processor Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 28, 2022 8:32 AM | 1 min read
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Visa Inc. V, which is down just 5% this year, and has high free cash flow yields and also high margins.

Visa released a paper earlier this year outlining how the firm could work with Ethereum ETH/USD to enable automated payments from self-custodial crypto wallets. The concept includes a proposed Ethereum protocol named “Account Abstraction,” which would allow Ethereum user accounts to function like smart contracts. This solution provides complete control of funds when using a self-custody wallet. 

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said AT&T Inc. T has a 6% yield and trades at 7 times earnings.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Merck & Co., Inc. MRK is a "great stock" and he loves it. Terranova also recommended owning the stock.

