AT&T, Merck And This Leading Payments Processor Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Visa Inc. V, which is down just 5% this year, and has high free cash flow yields and also high margins.

Visa released a paper earlier this year outlining how the firm could work with Ethereum ETH/USD to enable automated payments from self-custodial crypto wallets. The concept includes a proposed Ethereum protocol named “Account Abstraction,” which would allow Ethereum user accounts to function like smart contracts. This solution provides complete control of funds when using a self-custody wallet.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said AT&T Inc. T has a 6% yield and trades at 7 times earnings.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Merck & Co., Inc. MRK is a "great stock" and he loves it. Terranova also recommended owning the stock.

