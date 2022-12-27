'Epic:' Elon Musk Reacts To Russian Leader's Prediction He Will Be President In A US Torn By Civil War

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk interacted with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Twitter on Monday after the latter came out with his predictions for the upcoming year.

What Happened: Medvedev, who currently serves as the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, made several predictions about 2023 including one where civil war breaks out in the United States leading to the secession of California and Texas.

“Elon Musk [will] win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP,” said the former Russian leader.

Musk reacted to the prediction by saying, “Epic thread!!”

Laughing out at the thread, Musk said, “Lol” and set a reminder for a year later to “remind him” of the predictions.

Why It Matters: This is not Musk’s first interaction with Medvedev, who served as Russia’s President between 2008 and 2012 and then later as a prime minister to President Vladimir Putin.

In the past, Musk mocked Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine after Medvedev took a dig at the resignation of Liz Truss as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Musk has interacted with Putin as well but said the conversation was not about Ukraine.

