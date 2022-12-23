These 2 Defensive Plays Are Highlights Of CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report: Final Trades," Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX is expected to grow 4% to 5% on the top line during 2023.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended buying U.S. 6-Month Treasury Bill.

