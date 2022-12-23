ñol

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 23, 2022 11:17 AM | 25 seconds read
These 2 Defensive Plays Are Highlights Of CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report: Final Trades," Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX is expected to grow 4% to 5% on the top line during 2023.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended buying U.S. 6-Month Treasury Bill.

Read Next: Kellogg, United Natural Foods And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Photo: Shutterstock

