Circuit Issues Special Dividend

- Circuit Inc CRCT said its Board of Directors, through its Audit Committee, has declared a special, one-time cash dividend of $0.35 per share.
- The dividend is payable on February 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2023.
- The aggregate amount of the cash payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $77 million.
- In addition, holders of restricted stock units that are unvested on the record date will be credited with a dividend equivalent based on the value of the per share dividend.
- “We believe that our current and expected future cash flows are more than sufficient to fund key product development and investments for future growth,” said CFO Kimball Shill.
- The company held $198 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3.
- Price Action: CRCT shares are trading higher by 3.66% at $9.35 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.