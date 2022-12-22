ñol

Circuit Issues Special Dividend

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 22, 2022 2:08 PM | 1 min read
  • Circuit Inc CRCT said its Board of Directors, through its Audit Committee, has declared a special, one-time cash dividend of $0.35 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on February 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2023. 
  • The aggregate amount of the cash payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $77 million.
  • In addition, holders of restricted stock units that are unvested on the record date will be credited with a dividend equivalent based on the value of the per share dividend.
  • “We believe that our current and expected future cash flows are more than sufficient to fund key product development and investments for future growth,” said CFO Kimball Shill.
  • The company held $198 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3.
  • Price Action: CRCT shares are trading higher by 3.66% at $9.35 on the last check Thursday.

