Xi Jinping Talks Ukraine War With Former Russian President, Pushes For Peace

Chinese President Xi Jinping told former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that Beijing would like to see talks on Ukraine.

What Happened: The Chinese president said Beijing hopes that all parties in the Ukraine crisis will maintain restraint and resolve security concerns through political means, reported Chinese state media Xinhua.

"Xi Jinping said that on the Ukrainian crisis, China has always decided its position and policy based on the merits of the matter itself, upholding an objective and fair position, and actively promoting peace talks," stated the report.

Medvedev, the Chairman of the United Russia party, visited Beijing at the invitation of the C.P.C. and held talks with Xi, during which he said they discussed the Ukraine conflict.

Medvedev, on Telegram, said they discussed the two countries’ “no limits” strategic partnership, as well as Ukraine.

“We discussed cooperation between the two ruling parties of China and Russia … bilateral cooperation within our strategic partnership, including on the economy and industrial production. We also discussed international issues, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine,” Medvedev said.

“The talks were useful,” he added.

China has been Russia's key ally in an anti-West alliance. The comments from the leaders comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to increase his country’s political, security and economic links with Xi amid the unprecedented war in Ukraine and tensions with the U.S.

