Google Poached BlockFi Veteran To Further Web3 Ambitions

Troubled crypto lender BlockFi veteran joined Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google to work on Web3 .

veteran joined to work on . Google appointed BlockFi's vice president for Asia, Rishi Ramchandani, as APAC Web3 Lead at Google, Bloomberg reports.

Google Cloud looked to enable the Web3 ecosystem, which encompassed companies looking to build new web uses and applications on blockchain technology by supporting the development, transactions, storage, and deployment of new products.

Google To Launch Blockchain Node Engine For Ethereum Developers Google's customers included top cryptocurrency and Web3-related outfits, including Coinbase Global, Inc COIN , Dapper Labs Inc, Sky Mavis Inc, Nansen, and Hedera.

, Dapper Labs Inc, Sky Mavis Inc, Nansen, and Hedera. BlockFi filed for bankruptcy in November after the rapid collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, including exchange FTX and trading shop Alameda Research.

BlockFi sold about $239 million of crypto and warned almost 250 workers against job loss.

Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 0.54% at $89.63 on Tuesday.

