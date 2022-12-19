ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Meta Earmarks Bulk Spend On Facebook, Insta And WhatsApp, Remained Steady On Metaverse Expenditure Despite Concerns

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 19, 2022 1:27 PM | 1 min read
Meta Earmarks Bulk Spend On Facebook, Insta And WhatsApp, Remained Steady On Metaverse Expenditure Despite Concerns
  • Meta Platforms, Inc META went ahead with earmarking  20% of its overall costs and expenses to Reality Labs in 2023 despite concerns over the business division focused on augmented and virtual reality and the so-called metaverse. 
  • CTO Andrew Bosworth's projection remained unchanged from the 18% of spending Meta devoted to Reality Labs in the third quarter, Bloomberg reports.
  • The investment also indicated that most of Meta's investments would back its "family of apps" Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. 
  • Also Read: Meta Loses Crucial Metaverse Pioneer Over Creative Disagreement With Mark Zuckerberg
  • Reality Labs reported a loss from operations of $(9.4) billion through the first nine months of the year, and Meta's family of apps generated $32 billion in profit during that same period
  • Despite macro headwinds coupled with pressures on Meta's core business, pulling back on future bets to focus on short-term goals alone can have disastrous consequences, Bosworth said.
  • A 20% investment in futuristic technologies is a "level of investment we believe makes sense for a company committed to staying at the leading edge of one of the most competitive and innovative industries on earth," he said.
  • In an open letter to Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner complained about its excess employees.
  • Gerstner suggested Meta slash headcount expenses by 20% and limit its pricey investments in "metaverse" technology to no more than $5 billion annually
  • Price Action: META shares traded lower by 2.50% at $116.45 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia