Meta Loses Crucial Metaverse Pioneer Over Creative Disagreement With Mark Zuckerberg

by

John Carmack gave up his position at Meta Platforms Inc's META virtual reality unit over frustration with its slow progress and strategy clash with founder Mark Zuckerberg.

virtual reality unit over frustration with its slow progress and strategy clash with founder Mark Zuckerberg. The games industry veteran said in his resignation note that he never felt adequately able to influence Meta's VR endeavor in the right direction, Bloomberg reports.

Carmack, 52, joined VR developer Oculus in 2013 before Meta acquired it in 2014.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Strategies Draw Concerns From VR Developers

Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Strategies Draw Concerns From VR Developers Carmack started at Oculus as chief technology officer, where he most recently was an executive consultant for VR at Meta acting as a candid internal critic.

Carmack's id Software produced classic first-person shooter games Quake and Doom and helped usher in 3D graphics for PC video games.

Carmack tweeted, finding a significant gap in strategic thinking between himself and Zuckerberg.

Meta splurged billions of dollars each year on its metaverse and VR project.

In August, virtual reality social platform Horizon chief Vivek Sharma quit for a new opportunity.

Platforms created by Sharma's team include Horizon Worlds, a comprehensive VR world-building platform, and Horizon Venues focused on virtual events.

Recently, critics ridiculed Chief Mark Zuckerberg's avatar's graphics quality after posting a screenshot of it on Facebook.

Price Action: META shares traded lower by 2.06% at $116.71 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia