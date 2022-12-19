Meta Loses Crucial Metaverse Pioneer Over Creative Disagreement With Mark Zuckerberg

- John Carmack gave up his position at Meta Platforms Inc's META virtual reality unit over frustration with its slow progress and strategy clash with founder Mark Zuckerberg.
- The games industry veteran said in his resignation note that he never felt adequately able to influence Meta's VR endeavor in the right direction, Bloomberg reports.
- Carmack, 52, joined VR developer Oculus in 2013 before Meta acquired it in 2014.
- Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Strategies Draw Concerns From VR Developers
- Carmack started at Oculus as chief technology officer, where he most recently was an executive consultant for VR at Meta acting as a candid internal critic.
- Carmack's id Software produced classic first-person shooter games Quake and Doom and helped usher in 3D graphics for PC video games.
- Carmack tweeted, finding a significant gap in strategic thinking between himself and Zuckerberg.
- Meta splurged billions of dollars each year on its metaverse and VR project.
- In August, virtual reality social platform Horizon chief Vivek Sharma quit for a new opportunity.
- Platforms created by Sharma's team include Horizon Worlds, a comprehensive VR world-building platform, and Horizon Venues focused on virtual events.
- Recently, critics ridiculed Chief Mark Zuckerberg's avatar's graphics quality after posting a screenshot of it on Facebook.
- Price Action: META shares traded lower by 2.06% at $116.71 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.