Meta Loses Crucial Metaverse Pioneer Over Creative Disagreement With Mark Zuckerberg

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 19, 2022 8:20 AM | 1 min read
  • John Carmack gave up his position at Meta Platforms Inc's META virtual reality unit over frustration with its slow progress and strategy clash with founder Mark Zuckerberg.
  • The games industry veteran said in his resignation note that he never felt adequately able to influence Meta's VR endeavor in the right direction, Bloomberg reports.
  • Carmack, 52, joined VR developer Oculus in 2013 before Meta acquired it in 2014. 
  • Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Strategies Draw Concerns From VR Developers
  • Carmack started at Oculus as chief technology officer, where he most recently was an executive consultant for VR at Meta acting as a candid internal critic. 
  • Carmack's id Software produced classic first-person shooter games Quake and Doom and helped usher in 3D graphics for PC video games.
  • Carmack tweeted, finding a significant gap in strategic thinking between himself and Zuckerberg.
  • Meta splurged billions of dollars each year on its metaverse and VR project.
  • In August, virtual reality social platform Horizon chief Vivek Sharma quit for a new opportunity.
  • Platforms created by Sharma's team include Horizon Worlds, a comprehensive VR world-building platform, and Horizon Venues focused on virtual events.
  • Recently, critics ridiculed Chief Mark Zuckerberg's avatar's graphics quality after posting a screenshot of it on Facebook.
  • Price Action: META shares traded lower by 2.06% at $116.71 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

