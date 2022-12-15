- Emerging electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc MULN won a purchase order for 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans from Randy Marion Isuzu, LLC ("RMI"), a member of the Randy Marion Automotive Group ("RMA"). The order value is $200 million.
- RMA is one of the largest commercial vehicle dealer groups in the U.S. Randy Marion Isuzu, LLC, a division of RMA, has committed to purchase 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans from Mullen Automotive.
- Mullen recently announced RMA as its first commercial dealer partner to offer sales, service, and parts for Mullen Automotive's commercial vehicle lineup.
- Randy Marion, CEO and founder of RMA said, "There's significant pent-up customer demand for Mullen to fulfill. I have many customers looking at me to find product for their companies."
- "The Randy Marion Automotive team is fully aligned with our Class 1 EV plan and is well positioned to help us capitalize on our first mover advantage in the commercial EV segments," said David Michery, chair, and CEO of Mullen Automotive.
- Mullen's entire commercial vehicle lineup will be manufactured outside the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) in Tunica, Mississippi.
- Mullen Automotive was one of the most search tickers on Benzinga Pro. EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
- Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 22.60% at $0.32 on the last check Thursday.
