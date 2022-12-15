by

Emerging electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc MULN won a purchase order for 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans from Randy Marion Isuzu, LLC ("RMI"), a member of the Randy Marion Automotive Group ("RMA"). The order value is $200 million.

won a purchase order for 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans from ("RMI"), a member of the Randy Marion Automotive Group ("RMA"). The order value is $200 million. RMA is one of the largest commercial vehicle dealer groups in the U.S. Randy Marion Isuzu, LLC, a division of RMA, has committed to purchase 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans from Mullen Automotive.

Mullen recently announced RMA as its first commercial dealer partner to offer sales, service, and parts for Mullen Automotive's commercial vehicle lineup.

Randy Marion, CEO and founder of RMA said, "There's significant pent-up customer demand for Mullen to fulfill. I have many customers looking at me to find product for their companies."

"The Randy Marion Automotive team is fully aligned with our Class 1 EV plan and is well positioned to help us capitalize on our first mover advantage in the commercial EV segments," said David Michery, chair, and CEO of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen's entire commercial vehicle lineup will be manufactured outside the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) in Tunica, Mississippi.

Mullen Automotive was one of the most search tickers on Benzinga Pro. EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?

Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 22.60% at $0.32 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.