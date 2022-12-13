Tesla, Amazon, Coinbase, Moderna, Nuwellis: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Tuesday after consumer price inflation at 7.1% for November came in lower than expected. Investors and traders are watching out for the key Federal Reserve policy decision to be announced on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 4.09% lower on Tuesday. The stock has lost over 8% in the last five days following reports that the EV maker is planning to reduce output at its Shanghai factory. Investors are also raising concerns over Elon Musk’s focus on Twitter.

Also Read: How To Invest In Startups

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD on Tuesday launched its Discovery+ streaming service on the retail giant’s Prime Video platform in Canada, reported Reuters. Shares of Amazon closed 2.14% higher on Tuesday.

3. Coinbase Global Inc COIN: Shares of Coinbase closed 9.18% lower on Tuesday. The company’s bonds maturing in 2031 were trading near 50 cents on the dollar for the first time, according to a CNBC report. The company’s $1 billion worth of bonds maturing in 2028 are trading at close to 55 cents on the dollar, barely up from their November lows, the report added.

4. Moderna Inc MRNA: Shares of Moderna closed 19.63% higher on Tuesday. Moderna and Merck & Co Inc MRK reported positive findings in the field of cancer treatment. The companies plan to discuss the results with regulatory authorities and initiate a Phase 3 study in melanoma patients in 2023.

5. Nuwellis NUWE: Shares of Nuwellis closed 2.49% higher on Tuesday and gained 10.15% in extended trading. The company announced data supporting lower heart failure hospitalizations and readmissions with its Aquadex FlexFlow System.

Read Next: Why Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says The Fed Is Reading The Wrong Data, CPI Print Is 'Bogus' And Inflation Is 'Over