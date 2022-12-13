Singapore Airlines To Ban Emotional Support Dogs In Cabin From April

Singapore Airlines SINGF, on Monday, said its passengers would no longer be allowed to fly with their emotional support dogs from Apr. 1 next year after it revised its earlier policy.

What Happened: Before the policy revision, the airline allowed passengers to fly with their emotional support dog at no extra cost. The airline, on its website, said its policy for assistance dogs remains unchanged.

Although pets are generally not allowed in the cabin, the airline currently allows passengers traveling with assistance dogs or an emotional support dog with a signed document from a licensed mental health professional, given that it is not older than a year on the day of the flight.

Passengers departing from Singapore may still travel with their emotional support dogs after Apr. 1 if they submit a request before this cut-off date, the company told CNA Asia.

It said the passengers traveling with these dogs need to comply with the specific conditions and regulations of departure, transit and destination countries, including import or export permits, veterinary health certificate and a vaccination letter.

For passengers with an emotional support dog, the statement from a licensed mental health professional must state that the passenger has a mental or emotional disability recognized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) and is under the professional’s care.

The developments came a month after two Corgis – Mindy and Peanut – made headlines after flying in business class on board Singapore Airlines flight from San Francisco to Singapore. The Corgis were allowed to fly after the pet owner showed emotional support animal documentation.

Payable arrangements can be made for the dogs to be in the cargo hold, the airline said.

