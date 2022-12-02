Blenkin Says Its New Cleaning Kit Can Help Keep Gross Earwax Off Of Your AirPods

If your AirPods have been getting quieter, maybe it's time to clean the earwax off them. Belkin's new cleaning kit for Apple Inc.'s AAPL AirPods is for those who intend to maintain their devices for an extended period.

What Happened: Belkin has launched a new AirPods Cleaning Kit that can restore the acoustic performance of the device by meticulously removing earwax and dirt build-up from it, reported MacRumors.

The kit is specially designed for first, second and third-generation AirPods that don't have silicone tips.

The AirPods Cleaning Kit can be purchased on Belkin's official website for $14.99.

The kit includes a clean brush, an earwax softening solution, cleaning gel and a microfiber cloth. Given that the cleaning components provided are in small quantities, the product may be designed for one-time use, the report noted.

In particular, the kit advises users to use the cleaning gel within two hours of opening.

According to the company, the cleaning components are curated carefully and will not damage AirPods.

