Intel Ireland Hands Out Three Months' Unpaid Leave To 40% Employees As Part Of Cost Cut Drive

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 2, 2022 8:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Intel Corp's INTC Irish operation doled out three months' unpaid leave to up to 2,000 staff as part of cost-cutting measures.
  • Intel offered the workers at its manufacturing division unpaid leave as part of a "voluntary time off" program, the Business Post reports.
  • "Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short-term costs and offer employees attractive time off options," Intel told Reuters, adding that manufacturing talent represents a critical element of its business in Ireland.
  • Intel has nearly 5,000 employees across Ireland.
  • The move comes as the chipmaker cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast in October and warned it would lay off staff. Intel also said it would reduce costs amid the macroeconomic uncertainties.
  • Intel reported revenue of $15.3 billion in the third quarter, down 20% year-over-year.
  • The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $15.43 billion.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.10% at $29.80 premarket on the last check Friday.

