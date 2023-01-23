Trump Failed To Get 'Absolute Immunity' In 2020 Elections Lawsuit As Judge Dismisses His Actions As 'Purely Political'

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly not be able to claim immunity in a lawsuit that accuses him of civil rights violations in relation to the 2020 elections.

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington ruled in late November that Trump’s conduct was “purely political” in a case where the former leader claimed he was “ absolutely immune,” reported Bloomberg.

See Also: Trump Alleges 'Seriously Troubled Man' Kanye West Brought White Supremacist To Mar-A-Lago Dinner

“If former President Trump disrupted the certification of the electoral vote count, as Plaintiffs allege here, such actions would not constitute executive action in defense of the Constitution,” said Sullivan, according to the report.

The plaintiffs — the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Michigan voters and advocates — alleged that Trump and the Republican National Committee violated the federal Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act by conspiring to disenfranchise voters, intimidate election officials and undermine lawfully cast votes, Bloomberg reported.

Why It Matters: The case reportedly predates Jan.6 capitol riots. Judge Sullivan previously dismissed the Voting Rights Act claim, saying plaintiffs failed to show any alleged damage by Trump and RNC was ongoing.

The plaintiffs then asked to file an updated complaint with more information on Trump’s continuing efforts to undermine the 2020 elections, which the judge said could go forward, reported Bloomberg.

This is a legal setback for Trump when it comes to claiming immunity. In August, District Judge Amit Mehta denied the former president’s attempts to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 insurrection asserting his “absolute immunity,” reported NBC.

This story was originally published on Nov. 28, 2022.

Read Next: Elon Musk's Twitter Under White House Scanner: 'We're All Keeping A Close Eye On This'