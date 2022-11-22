Argentina Falls To Saudi Arabia With 3 Canceled Goals In World Cup Opening Match

The World Cup starts and the surprises begin.

The Argentinean team, directed by Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi, lost against Saudi Arabia which did not shine but took advantage of the few opportunities it had.

The match ended 2-1, with 15 minutes added to the 90 minutes of regulation time.

Goals:

Lionel Messi 10' (ARG)

10' (ARG) Saleh Alshehri 48' (SA)

48' (SA) Salem Aldawasari 53' (SA)

Three goals were rejected for offside (one by Messi and two by Lautaro Martinez); an early penalty at Messi's feet gave them some breathing room, and the beginning of the second act ultimately proved that nothing was as close as it appeared.

Cuti Romero had to push himself too far during Saudi Arabia's first deep action and failed to block Al Shehri's shot, showing a sign of discomfort.

One of the "touched" players who had made it thus far on his debut without suffering any cuts was unable to endure the initial blow.

"We have to raise our heads, think that we have two games ahead of us and that we can do it," Argentina's technical director said.

"We knew they were a team that if you let them play, they played well. they had good players and moved the ball well. Maybe we accelerated a bit and didn't find the right moment to avoid falling into a trap (referring to the offside that canceled the three goals)," added Messi

