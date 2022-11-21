Amid Elon Musk-Sparked Layoffs, Twitter France Head Presses Exit Button — 'It's Over!'

Twitter has seen a mass exodus of personnel, thanks to firings by its new owner Elon Musk and voluntary exit by many amid apprehensions regarding the work culture under the new leadership.

What Happened: Twitter France Head Damien Viel announced through a tweet on Sunday that he has quit the company.

The tweet written in French translates to “It’s over! Pride, honor and mission accomplished.” Viel bade goodbye and reminisced about his seven-year tenure in the company.

“Thank you all for these 7 incredible and intense years,” he added, hash-tagging the tweet with #workhardplayhard, #OCaptainMyCaptain and #LoveWhereYouWorked.

C’est fini Fierté, honneur et mission accomplie. Au revoir #twitterfrance �. Quelle aventure ! Quelle equipe ! Quelles rencontres ! Merci à tous pour ces 7 années incroyables et intenses. #workhardplayhard #OCaptainMyCaptain #LoveWhereYouWorked — damien viel (@damienviel) November 20, 2022

Twitter’s Paris office had less than 50 employees before Musk’s takeover and it focused on advertiser relationships, reported Bloomberg.

Why It’s Important: As a first step immediately after assuming rein, Musk laid off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce. Later, reports said the company fired about 4,400 of its almost 5,500 contract employees.

It was also reported that the billionaire was letting go of anyone who has voiced against him even in private chats. Bloomberg reported that another round of layoffs, this time focusing on sales and partnership, will likely be announced as early as Monday.

