Inspired By Crime Drama 'Dexter,' Indian Man Chops Girlfriend Into 35 Pieces

Inspired by Prime Video‘s award-winning crime series Dexter, an Indian man killed his girlfriend mercilessly in New Delhi.

What Happened: The 28-year-old man, identified as Aftab Ameen Poonawala, allegedly murdered his live-in partner, chopped her body into 35 pieces, kept them in a fridge for weeks, before dumping them across the city over several days, local police said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

The details of the murder and its gruesome aftermath came to light almost six months later with the arrest of the accused.

The police have found some of the chopped body parts of the woman spread across the city and are now looking for the murder weapon.

According to officials, Poonawala bought a 300-liter fridge to keep the chopped parts. He used incense sticks and room fresheners to counter the stench emanating from the pieces.

Poonawala reportedly killed his girlfriend after an argument over marriage.

“He disposed the pieces in different parts of the city over several days. He used to step out past midnight to dump the severed body parts,” Ankit Chauhan, Additional DCP-I, South district, said.

The accused had reportedly watched many crime movies and shows and was “inspired” by the American crime show ‘Dexter,’ the investigators said, according to NDTV. In ‘Dexter,' the protagonist — a forensics expert — led a parallel life as a vigilante serial killer.

