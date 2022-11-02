ñol

Amazon's 'Treasure Truck' Deal Comes To Screeching Halt

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
November 2, 2022 2:33 AM | 2 min read
Amazon's 'Treasure Truck' Deal Comes To Screeching Halt

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN will reportedly put to an end its "Treasure Truck" deals which gave customers deals-of-the-day via text message.

What Happened: The customers, who signed up for alerts, were informed by Amazon through text message that Tuesday's Treasure Truck would be the last such deal, reported Axios.

"Treasure Truck was a unique way to bring customers exciting deals directly to their neighborhood," said Amazon, according to Axios.

"We'll continue to offer customers new deals every day on Amazon.com."

Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment on the development.

See Also: How To Invest in Blue Chip Shares 

Why It Matters: The retirement of the Treasure Truck comes as tech companies double down on their core offerings and cut products, noted Axios.

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said last week that  the company would take actions to "tighten our belt" by pausing hiring and winding down products and services where it believes "resources are better spent elsewhere."

The program worked by Amazon offering a single product as a "limited-time offer," which was then offered through a fleet of more than 100 vehicles in multiple cities. In August 2020, the pandemic forced Amazon to take the program online, reported GeekWire.

Amazon missed out on third-quarter revenue estimates last week and on Tuesday the company's shares plunged to a 52-week low of $96.51 eroding its trillion-dollar valuation. 

Read Next: What's Going On With Amazon Shares

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Brian Olsavskye-commerceTreasure TrucksNewsTechMedia