Why Pinterest Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 27 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 28, 2022 6:14 AM | 4 min read
Why Pinterest Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 27 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • Zovio Inc ZVO rose 39.5% to $0.2449 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR shares rose 14.5% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. Heartcore Enterprises shares jumped 57% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a license agreement with Transcosmos Digital Technology for its Apromore process mining tool.
  • Data I/O Corporation DAIO rose 17.5% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI rose 9.1% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after dropping over 16% on Thursday.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 8.6% to $0.24 in pre-market trading. Core Scientific shares dipped 78% on Thursday after the company said, given the uncertainty regarding its financial condition, substantial doubt exists about the company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation CVM shares rose 8.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 8.5% to $23.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Quotient Limited QTNT shares rose 8.3% to $0.1398 in pre-market trading.
  • High Tide Inc. HITI rose 7.4% to $1.46 in pre-market trading. High Tide's subsidiary, NuLeaf Naturals, launched multicannabinoid products in Manitoba.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE rose 7.1% to $0.6102 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Thursday.
  • Diana Shipping Inc. DSX rose 7% to $4.46 in pre-market trading. Diana Shipping, on Thursday, announced Time Charter contract for m/v DSI Pollux with Delta.
  • Intel Corporation INTC rose 4.9% to $27.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also issued weak guidance for FY22. Intel is focused on cost reductions going forward with a plan for $3 billion in savings in 2023 and cost savings of $8 billion to $10 billion annually by 2025.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares rose 4.5% to $4.00 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse shares dropped 20% on Thursday after the company reported a $4 billion loss and announced a restructuring plan, which include headcount reductions and a spinoff of its investment bank.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD rose 3.5% to $72.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .


Losers

  • NuZee, Inc. NUZE shares fell 17.6% to $0.3133 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Thursday.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares fell 13.6% to $95.88 in pre-market trading. Amazon.com reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • Zai Lab Limited ZLAB fell 12.5% to $22.50 in pre-market trading. Zai Lab is expected to announce Q3 financial results on November 9, 2022.
  • Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT fell 12.1% to $0.5620 in pre-market trading. Freight Technologies recently entered into new Fr8Private Fleet multi-year commitment with Kimberly Clark De Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW shares fell 10% to $77.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also lowered its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 9.7% to $0.3297 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Thursday. The company announced voluntary Nasdaq delisting.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI shares fell 9.5% to $0.4210 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Thursday.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 9.2% to $6.68 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Thursday. Cities in China ranging from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the north-west are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, reported Reuters.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN fell 9.1% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after declining around 18% on Thursday. Greenlane recently said it anticipates net revenue of between $27.7 million to $29.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI fell 8.6% to $13.69 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Thursday. Cities in China ranging from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the north-west are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, reported Reuters.
  • NatWest Group plc NWG shares fell 8.4% to $5.24 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q3 profit.
  • First Solar, Inc. FSLR shares fell 7.6% to $121.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY22 gross profit guidance.
  • Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR fell 6.8% to $306.97 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Posted In: Premarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas