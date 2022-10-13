ñol

çais
by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 7:14 AM | 1 min read
EXCLUSIVE: Merlin Investor Launches Investment Platform To Provide Financial Data And Analytics
  • Personal investment solutions provider, Merlin Investor, announced the launch of a platform providing retail traders with strategic planning capabilities and a broad view into their investment portfolios.
  • Users can access financial data, social sentiment, news, and content to create their personal investment strategies on the platform.
  • The assets covered by the platform include stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs and funds, currencies, bonds, indexes, NFTs, real estate, and more categories.
  • Merlin Investor’s platform is currently equipped with about 40 widgets, with more to come. It also has integrations with news websites and social media feeds, and chatrooms.
  • The aim behind creating the platform is to democratize access to investment strategies by forming a community where retail investors can analyze market trends, generate their own strategies, learn from peers and track investments over time.
  • “There is a clear gap between retail investor trading and the current access to educational and strategizing tools to help traders make more informed decisions about their investments,” CEO Guido Petrelli told Benzinga.
  • Users can choose from four different subscription packages, titled Camelot, Lancelot, Excalibur and King Arthur, which range from no cost to $49.99 a month.
  • The platform is available through desktop on the Merlin Investor website http://www.merlininvestor.com/
  • Photo by Nattanan Kanchanaprat from Pixabay

