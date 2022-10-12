Apple's Halloween And Investor Fears Does Not Scare This Analyst

- Citi analyst Jim Suva maintained a Buy rating on Apple Inc AAPL with a $185 price target.
- Despite media and investor concerns, Suva expressed no fear regarding Apple's upcoming earnings report on October 27.
- Apple shares have slightly outperformed the broader market, given better-than-feared results year-to-date, continued product launches, and positive news flow on consumer preference for higher-priced iPhone 14 Pro models.
- Mixed news flow related to iPhone builds was not uncommon during this time of the year, and he remained positive on the shares.
- His checks suggested iPhone 14 build is still on track for second-half expectations of 90 million units.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.51% at $139.69 on the last check Wednesday.
