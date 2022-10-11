ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Splunk's Observability Platform Likely To Add Value, Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 1:50 PM | 1 min read
Splunk's Observability Platform Likely To Add Value, Analyst Says
  • Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Splunk Inc SPLK with an Overweight rating and a price target of $95.
  • He believes Splunk has the best overall observability platform in the market. He also observed it as deeply entrenched with many large enterprise customers, enabling long-term durable growth and profitability. 
  • Splunk’s revenue growth is also starting to normalize, which should positively impact the valuation. 
  • The operating margin is also set to expand as revenue growth normalizes. 
  • Finally, he believes Splunk’s pricing model is still a lingering pain point. Still, channel partners seem to have increasing confidence in CEO Gary Steele and the changes he is making, which should ultimately positively impact revenue growth. 
  • Price Action: SPLK shares traded lower by 0.68% at $71.63 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsTech