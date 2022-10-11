Trump Lawyer Names 2 Other Attorneys In Meeting With Federal Investigators About Classified Mar-A-Lago Materials: Report

Donald Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, who was present when Mar-a-Lago was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, reportedly held talks with federal investigators on Friday and named two of the former president’s attorneys.

What Happened: The lawyer, who signed a letter that certified that all sensitive records in Trump’s possessions had been turned over to the government, did not draft that statement, people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Bobb reportedly told investigators that it was Evan Corcoran, the lead lawyer involved in the case at the time, that asked her to sign it. She also named Trump’s legal adviser Boris Epshteyn to the investigators, who was minimally involved in the discussions about the records.

Before Bobb signed the letter certifying the transfer of records, she insisted that a disclaimer be inserted. The wording certified that Trump had no more records “based upon the information that has been provided to me,” the NBC sources revealed.

Why It Matters: Bobb insisted on the disclaimer twice, according to a source named by NBC. She talked with investigators without an immunity deal and is not “criminally liable,” a source was quoted as saying.

"She is not going to be charged. She is not pointing fingers. She is simply a witness for the truth.”

It was reported earlier that both Bobb and Corcoran could be called as witnesses or get entangled in an obstruction investigation linked to the matter.

Trump had described the raid on his Florida home as “not necessary or appropriate” on Truth Social, a part of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

