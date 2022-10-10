ñol

BMW Group Sales Slip In Q3; EV Sales More Than Doubles

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 6:48 AM | 1 min read
  • German luxury car maker BMW Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR BMWYYsaid its group car sales in the third quarter fell 0.9% year-on-year to 587,795 vehicles.
  • The company recorded a 5.7% sales increase in China, a 3.8% rise in the U.S., and an 11.1% decline in Europe.
  • The biggest winner was BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), posting a 121.6% Y/Y jump in sales.
  • For the first nine months of 2022, the carmaker saw a year-on-year fall of 9.5% for Group sales to 1.75 million vehicles.
  • BMW Group sales climbed 6.6% worldwide in the month of September.
  • Also Read: BMW Predicts Slight Sales Growth In 2023
  • "The dynamic growth of our fully-electric models reflects how the BMW Group's electric lineup is winning over customers – as we continue to press ahead with the transition towards electromobility," said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales.
  • BMW confirmed its full-year forecast for 2022 to achieve sales slightly below the previous year.
  • Price Action: BMWYY shares closed lower by 1.30% at $23.30 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

