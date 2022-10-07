Do You Care About Breast Cancer? Here's An Event To Support Those Fighting It

A breast cancer diagnosis can destroy the financial health and well-being of the patient and their family. While in active treatment, many patients are unable to work and experience a loss of income that can result in catastrophic financial losses and the need to rebuild financial health.

But, why should patients have to choose between their house payment and their treatment? The Pink Fund allows people to avoid this tough decision in many occasions.

The Pink Fund

The Pink Fund was born from Molly MacDonald’s own breast cancer experience. Diagnosed at a time of job transition, the disease, while unlikely to take her life, took her livelihood. When unable to get help, Molly decided to give help.

The Pink Fund provides financial support to help meet critical expenses of housing, transportation, utilities and insurance for breast cancer patients in active treatment. Since 2006, The Pink Fund has provided more than $6 million in financial assistance to breast cancer patients and their families.

DANCING WITH THE SURVIVORS 2021 KICK-OFF DANCE PARTY

This Friday, The Pink Fund is hosting its signature Dancing For The Survivors event in Detroit. This is it's 10th year running.

Join the team in celebrating breast cancer survivors who thrive in their recovery and make a difference in the lives of other cancer patients. This event entertains, inspires and educates the public about the financial burdens of a breast cancer diagnosis.

This year, The Pink Fund will celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October 7th with a dance party in Downtown Detroit. This event will spread awareness of the financial impact breast cancer patients and their families face, all the while raising funds to support breast cancer patients in treatment.

Digital Reach