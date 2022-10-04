Playtika Reveals Preliminary Results Of Oversubscribed Tender Offer

- Mobile gaming entertainment and technology company Playtika Holding Corp PLTK announced the preliminary results of its August 29 tender offer to purchase up to 51.8 million shares at $11.58 per share.
- The offer price implied a 6% premium on Playtika's August 26 closing of $10.92.
- Based on the preliminary count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, 74 million shares, were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn.
- Playtika expects to purchase 51.8 million shares for an aggregate cost of $600 million.
- The number of shares that Playtika expects to purchase in the tender offer represents 12.6% of the total number of shares outstanding as of September 30.
- Playtika expects to have 360.9 million shares outstanding immediately following payment for the shares purchased in the tender offer.
- Due to the oversubscription of the tender offer, Playtika will accept for purchase on a pro-rata basis 69.98% of the shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn.
- Playtika held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: PLTK shares traded higher by 5.58% at $10.51 on the last check Tuesday.
