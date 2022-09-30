ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Western Digital Analyst Is In No Hurry To Reverse His Cautious Stance

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 30, 2022 2:14 PM | 1 min read
Western Digital Analyst Is In No Hurry To Reverse His Cautious Stance
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Miller lowered the price target on Western Digital Corp WDC to $28 from $34 and kept a Sell rating.
  • He re-rated after "again" lowering his FY23 estimates due to concerns about the deterioration of business conditions, NAND pricing, and increasing chip inventories. 
  • Also Read: Latest PC, Chips And Memory Data Worries Analyst, Who Jumps Ship On Two Stocks
  • Micron Technology, Inc MU indicated business conditions remain weak and guided Q1 well below expectations last night
  • He cut WDC's non-GAAP EPS and sales estimates for the September and December quarters and FY23. 
  • Besides weak business conditions, another concern is cash management, he noted.
  • He continued to urge caution, pending signs of improvement in NAND pricing, greater visibility on the direction of the macro economy and the cash flow, and improvement or stabilization in earnings expectations. 
  • While some investors have hopes for a possible spin-out to unlock value at Western Digital, he believes the investment environment may not be conducive for "some time for such a move."
  • Price Action: WDC shares traded higher by 2.95% at $33.13 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech