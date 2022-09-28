Tyson Foods Names Chairman's Son As CFO - What's On the Cards?

- Tyson Foods Inc TSN has named John R. Tyson as its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 2, 2022.
- Tyson is the son of the Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, John H. Tyson.
- Tyson currently serves as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer of the company.
- Before joining the company in 2019, Tyson held various roles in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital, including at JP Morgan Chase & Co. JPM.
- Stewart Glendinning, who has served as the company’s Executive Vice President and CFO since February 2018, will step down from his duties to transition to the role of Group President Prepared Foods, replacing Noelle O’Mara, who departed from the role on September 23, 2022.
- The company has appointed Amy Tu as President, International & Chief Administrative Officer.
- Price Action: TSN shares closed lower by 0.57% at $68.56 on Tuesday.
