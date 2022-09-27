Android WhatsApp Users Can Exhale: A Major Bug That Exposed Data May Finally Be Fixed

- Meta Platforms, Inc META elaborated on a "critical"-rated security vulnerability affecting its Android app that could allow attackers to remotely plant malware on a victim's smartphone during a video call.
- WhatsApp described the bug as an integer overflow bug.
- It happens when an app tries to perform a computational process but has no space in its allotted memory, causing the data to spill out and overwrite other parts of the system's memory with potentially malicious code, TechCrunch reports.
- Malwarebytes' determined that the bug is present in a WhatsApp app component called "Video Call Handler," which, if triggered, would allow an attacker to take complete control of a victim's app.
- The critical-rated memory vulnerability is similar to a 2019 bug, which WhatsApp blamed on Israeli spyware maker NSO Group in 2019.
- Recently, WhatsApp also disclosed another vulnerability, which could allow hackers to run malicious code on a victim's Apple Inc AAPL iOS device after sending a malicious video file.
- In August, Facebook resolved a glitch under which users faced bizarre posts on their feed. Users complained about seeing random posts and activity tickers to celebrities' pages from strangers on their timelines.
- Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.52% at $135.66 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.