Android WhatsApp Users Can Exhale: A Major Bug That Exposed Data May Finally Be Fixed

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Android WhatsApp Users Can Exhale: A Major Bug That Exposed Data May Finally Be Fixed
  • Meta Platforms, Inc META elaborated on a "critical"-rated security vulnerability affecting its Android app that could allow attackers to remotely plant malware on a victim's smartphone during a video call.
  • WhatsApp described the bug as an integer overflow bug. 
  • It happens when an app tries to perform a computational process but has no space in its allotted memory, causing the data to spill out and overwrite other parts of the system's memory with potentially malicious code, TechCrunch reports.
  • Malwarebytes' determined that the bug is present in a WhatsApp app component called "Video Call Handler," which, if triggered, would allow an attacker to take complete control of a victim's app.
  • The critical-rated memory vulnerability is similar to a 2019 bug, which WhatsApp blamed on Israeli spyware maker NSO Group in 2019.
  • Recently, WhatsApp also disclosed another vulnerability, which could allow hackers to run malicious code on a victim's Apple Inc AAPL iOS device after sending a malicious video file.
  • In August, Facebook resolved a glitch under which users faced bizarre posts on their feed. Users complained about seeing random posts and activity tickers to celebrities' pages from strangers on their timelines.
  • Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.52% at $135.66 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

