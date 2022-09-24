Man Who Tracks Elon Musk Says Facebook Blocked His Page: Here's What The Meta-Owned Platform Told Him

The Meta Platforms, Inc. META-owned Facebook platform took down the page of 20-year-old Jack Sweeney, who shot into the spotlight by tracking billionaire Elon Musk’s jet.

Sweeney took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a letter he received from Facebook informing its decision in this regard. He captioned the tweet “Really @Facebok.”

“Unfortunately, your page, Elon Musk’s Jet has been unpublished as it violates Facebook Pages terms,” the social media platform indicated. As a consequence, other people won’t be able to see the page and the teenager won’t be able to add new people to help work on his page, Facebook added. He, however, can still see the page.

See also: Why The Teen Who Tracks Elon Musk's Jet Agreed To Stop Monitoring Mark Cuban

Sweeney reportedly told Business Insider that the shutdown temporarily caused the bot he uses to track Musk’s planes to crash on other sites. He appealed but hadn’t yet heard from Facebook, the report said.

His “elonmusksjet” account on Facebook’s sister app Instagram is, however, still active.

Sweeney set up the @ElonJet Twitter account in June 2020, and eventually rose to prominence when he disclosed in January 2022 that he was offered $5,000 by the billionaire himself to shut down the account. He later asked Musk to up the stake to $50,000, which was turned down by the EV innovator.

Later, Sweeney agreed to stop tracking the Tesla CEO if Musk invited him for a flight on his jet and allowed the experience to be recorded and shared. Musk has yet to respond.

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on flickr