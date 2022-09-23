ñol

British Fashion Brand Burberry's CFO, COO Julie Brown To Step Down

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 12:56 PM | 1 min read
British Fashion Brand Burberry's CFO, COO Julie Brown To Step Down
  • Burberry Group ADR BURBY stated Julie Brown had notified the Board of her intention to step down as Chief Operating and Financial Officer at the close of the company’s current financial year on April 1, 2023.
  • Julie Brown will leave Burberry following six years of service to take up an opportunity outside the luxury industry. 
  • The company said the process of finding a successor is underway.
  • In its trading update in July, the company said its performance in the quarter continued to be impacted by lockdowns in Mainland China, resulting in Q1 comparable store sales growth of 1%.
  • Price Action: BURBY shares are trading lower by 8.58% at $17.74 on the last check Friday.

