Spero Therapeutics To Rally Around 240%? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Salesforce

Evercore ISI Group raised the price target on Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO from $2 to $8. Evercore ISI Group analyst Josh Schimmer also upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. Spero Therapeutics shares rose 7.3% to $2.37 on Friday.

Wolfe Research cut the price target for Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $200 to $180. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin maintained the stock with an Outperform. Salesforce shares fell 2.6% to $146.29 on Friday.

Benchmark cut the price target on Omnicell, Inc. OMCL from $170 to $157. Omnicell shares fell 0.1% to $86.22 on Friday.

Morgan Stanley reduced the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from $102 to $95. AMD shares fell 1.9% to $68.17 on Friday.

Piper Sandler lowered the price target on Accenture plc ACN from $281 to $268. Accenture shares fell 1.5% to $258.39 on Friday.

BMO Capital lowered the price target for The Chemours Company CC from $55 to $46. Chemours shares fell 4.3% to $25.51 on Friday.

RBC Capital cut the price target on AAR Corp. AIR from $54 to $52. AAR shares fell 7.6% to $35.14 on Friday.

