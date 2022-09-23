ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Spero Therapeutics To Rally Around 240%? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Salesforce

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 9:59 AM | 1 min read
Spero Therapeutics To Rally Around 240%? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Salesforce
  • Evercore ISI Group raised the price target on Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO from $2 to $8. Evercore ISI Group analyst Josh Schimmer also upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. Spero Therapeutics shares rose 7.3% to $2.37 on Friday.
  • Wolfe Research cut the price target for Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $200 to $180. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin maintained the stock with an Outperform. Salesforce shares fell 2.6% to $146.29 on Friday.
  • Benchmark cut the price target on Omnicell, Inc. OMCL from $170 to $157. Omnicell shares fell 0.1% to $86.22 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley reduced the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from $102 to $95. AMD shares fell 1.9% to $68.17 on Friday.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target on Accenture plc ACN from $281 to $268. Accenture shares fell 1.5% to $258.39 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target for The Chemours Company CC from $55 to $46. Chemours shares fell 4.3% to  $25.51 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on AAR Corp. AIR from $54 to $52. AAR shares fell 7.6% to $35.14 on Friday.

Check out this: Why Fear Level Among US Investors Is Increasing

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas