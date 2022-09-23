ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Costco Wholesale, Credit Suisse And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 6:30 AM | 1 min read
Costco Wholesale, Credit Suisse And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Taseko Mines Limited TGB shares dropped 7% to $1.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS declined 6.6% to $4.40 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse denied that it is exiting the US market, Bloomberg said.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares slipped 6.5% to $17.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 39% on Thursday. ShiftPixy, on Wednesday, announced pricing of $5 million private placement.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI dropped 6.4% to $4.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX fell 5.9% to $10.86 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Thursday.
  • Edap Tms SA EDAP shares fell 5.6% to $8.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of American Depositary Shares.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation COST dropped 3.1% to $472.38 in pre-market trading. Costco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday.
  • FedEx Corporation FDX dropped 1.3% to $152.50 in pre-market trading. FedEx said its adjusted earnings per share dropped to $3.44 for the quarter ended Aug 31 compared to $4.37 in the year-ago period, while revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22 billion. FedEx also announced plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of its common stock during fiscal 2023. The company said it plans to repurchase $1 billion of its common stock in the second quarter.

Also check this out: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Powell, PMI Data; Crude Oil Falls Sharply .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big losersTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas