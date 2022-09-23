Costco Wholesale, Credit Suisse And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.

Taseko Mines Limited TGB shares dropped 7% to $1.20 in pre-market trading.

shares dropped 7% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse Group AG CS declined 6.6% to $4.40 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse denied that it is exiting the US market, Bloomberg said.

declined 6.6% to $4.40 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse denied that it is exiting the US market, Bloomberg said. ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares slipped 6.5% to $17.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 39% on Thursday. ShiftPixy, on Wednesday, announced pricing of $5 million private placement.

shares slipped 6.5% to $17.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 39% on Thursday. ShiftPixy, on Wednesday, announced pricing of $5 million private placement. Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI dropped 6.4% to $4.39 in pre-market trading.

dropped 6.4% to $4.39 in pre-market trading. Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX fell 5.9% to $10.86 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Thursday.

fell 5.9% to $10.86 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Thursday. Edap Tms SA EDAP shares fell 5.6% to $8.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of American Depositary Shares.

shares fell 5.6% to $8.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of American Depositary Shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST dropped 3.1% to $472.38 in pre-market trading. Costco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday.

dropped 3.1% to $472.38 in pre-market trading. Costco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday. FedEx Corporation FDX dropped 1.3% to $152.50 in pre-market trading. FedEx said its adjusted earnings per share dropped to $3.44 for the quarter ended Aug 31 compared to $4.37 in the year-ago period, while revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22 billion. FedEx also announced plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of its common stock during fiscal 2023. The company said it plans to repurchase $1 billion of its common stock in the second quarter.

