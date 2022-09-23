KB Home, Darden Restaurants And Other Big Losers From Thursday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR dropped 16.1% to close at $7.86 after Northland Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $13 to $10.

Novavax, Inc. NVAX declined 13.3% to settle at $22.44. JP Morgan downgraded Novavax from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $132 to $27.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB declined 13% to close at $37.33.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB dropped 12.4% to settle at $4.31.

Carvana Co. CVNA fell 12% to settle at $26.97.

Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC dropped 11.3% to close at $15.56. Morgan Stanley maintained Fluence Energy with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $17 to $18.

Steelcase Inc. SCS declined 10.1% to close at $8.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 revenue guidance below estimates.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE fell 10.1% to settle at $3.58.

Viasat, Inc. VSAT dropped 9.8% to close at $31.27.

Enovix Corporation ENVX fell 9.6% to settle at $19.79.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR dropped 9.4% to close at $37.62.

Trupanion, Inc. TRUP fell 9.4% to close at $58.86.

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB dropped 9% to close at $103.72. Shares of travel stocks traded lower in possible reaction to Wednesday comments from Fed Chair Powell suggesting there could be a period of lower economic growth.

Ball Corporation BALL fell 8.7% to settle at $49.23. Ball completed sale of Russian beverage packaging business to Arnest Group for $530 million.

GameStop Corp. GME dropped 8% to close at $24.70. Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel sector traded lower amid economic concerns following Wednesday's Fed announcement.

Impinj, Inc. PI declined 7.4% to close at $85.69.

KB Home KBH fell 5.1% to close at $26.60. KB Home reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 housing revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion.

fell 5.1% to close at $26.60. KB Home reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 housing revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI dropped 4.4% to settle at $125.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.