Nautilus Launches New Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill For $1,299

by

Home fitness solutions provider Nautilus Inc NLS has launched the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill with JRNY adaptive fitness app compatibility at select online and in-store retail partners.

has launched the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill with JRNY adaptive fitness app compatibility at select online and in-store retail partners. The treadmill is priced at $1,299 (MSRP) and is available at select retailers.

The Bowflex BXT8J treadmill offers high-performance cardio combined with the ability to pair the user's device to the JRNY adaptive fitness app.

The JRNY adaptive fitness membership provides access to Explore the World routes, JRNY radio, and trainer-led workouts.

"With the launch of the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill, we continue to diversify our product and omnichannel offerings and provide consumers the ability to shop based on their personal preferences," said Jay McGregor, SVP, general manager, North American Sales, Nautilus.

Price Action: NLS shares are trading lower by 2.46% at $1.79 on the last check Thursday.

NLS shares are trading lower by 2.46% at $1.79 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.