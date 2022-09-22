ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Nautilus Launches New Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill For $1,299

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 12:15 PM | 1 min read
Nautilus Launches New Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill For $1,299
  • Home fitness solutions provider Nautilus Inc NLS has launched the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill with JRNY adaptive fitness app compatibility at select online and in-store retail partners.
  • The treadmill is priced at $1,299 (MSRP) and is available at select retailers.
  • The Bowflex BXT8J treadmill offers high-performance cardio combined with the ability to pair the user's device to the JRNY adaptive fitness app.
  • The JRNY adaptive fitness membership provides access to Explore the World routes, JRNY radio, and trainer-led workouts.
  • "With the launch of the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill, we continue to diversify our product and omnichannel offerings and provide consumers the ability to shop based on their personal preferences," said Jay McGregor, SVP, general manager, North American Sales, Nautilus.
  • Price Action: NLS shares are trading lower by 2.46% at $1.79 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral