Penumbra Ramps Up Efforts To Launch Indigo Aspiration System In Japan

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 12:09 PM | 1 min read
Penumbra Ramps Up Efforts To Launch Indigo Aspiration System In Japan
  • Penumbra Inc PEN and Japan-based medical device manufacturer Asahi Intecc Co will collaborate to introduce Penumbra's Indigo Aspiration System into the Japanese market upon regulatory approval.
  • The Indigo Aspiration System can be used to remove emboli and thrombi from peripheral arterial and venous systems vessels and treat pulmonary embolism. 
  • Indigo is a minimally-invasive device that enables blood flow restoration in cases such as acute limb ischemia and venous thrombus. 
  • Related: Citing' Lightning Fast Growth,' Needham Upgrades This Vascular Device Company.
  • The newer generation device combines hypotube-based Indigo Aspiration Catheters with Lightning Intelligent Aspiration, a computer-aided clot detection technology that can differentiate between clot and blood, designed to reduce blood loss and the need for clot-dissolving drugs.
  • Penumbra's neurovascular thrombectomy and neurovascular and peripheral embolization devices will continue to be distributed by its long-time partner, Medico's Hirata. 
  • Price Action: PEN shares are down 2.79% at $180.83 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsHealth CareContractsGeneral