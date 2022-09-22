Penumbra Ramps Up Efforts To Launch Indigo Aspiration System In Japan

- Penumbra Inc PEN and Japan-based medical device manufacturer Asahi Intecc Co will collaborate to introduce Penumbra's Indigo Aspiration System into the Japanese market upon regulatory approval.
- The Indigo Aspiration System can be used to remove emboli and thrombi from peripheral arterial and venous systems vessels and treat pulmonary embolism.
- Indigo is a minimally-invasive device that enables blood flow restoration in cases such as acute limb ischemia and venous thrombus.
- The newer generation device combines hypotube-based Indigo Aspiration Catheters with Lightning Intelligent Aspiration, a computer-aided clot detection technology that can differentiate between clot and blood, designed to reduce blood loss and the need for clot-dissolving drugs.
- Penumbra's neurovascular thrombectomy and neurovascular and peripheral embolization devices will continue to be distributed by its long-time partner, Medico's Hirata.
- Price Action: PEN shares are down 2.79% at $180.83 on the last check Thursday.
