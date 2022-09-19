Charles Schwab To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

- Jefferies raised the price target on The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW from $78 to $86. Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Charles Schwab shares fell 0.5% to $71.50 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna cut NetApp, Inc. NTAP price target from $100 to $75. Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini also downgraded the stock from Positive to Neutral. NetApp shares fell 2.9% to $66.70 in pre-market trading.
- UBS lowered Eastman Chemical Company EMN price target from $118 to $108. UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained the stock with a Buy. Eastman Chemical shares rose 0.1% to $79.15 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley Securities cut DigitalBridge Group, Inc. DBRG price target from $40 to $37. B. Riley Securities analyst Daniel Day Weiser maintained the stock with a Buy. DigitalBridge shares fell 0.8% to $16.16 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities boosted APA Corporation APA price target from $66 to $75. Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann maintained the stock with a Buy. APA fell 3.6% to $39.01 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel raised Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG price target from $159 to $201. Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy shares fell 2% to $163.89 in pre-market trading.
