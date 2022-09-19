ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Charles Schwab To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 9:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Jefferies raised the price target on The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW from $78 to $86. Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Charles Schwab shares fell 0.5% to $71.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna cut NetApp, Inc. NTAP price target from $100 to $75. Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini also downgraded the stock from Positive to Neutral. NetApp shares fell 2.9% to $66.70 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS lowered Eastman Chemical Company EMN price target from $118 to $108. UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained the stock with a Buy. Eastman Chemical shares rose 0.1% to $79.15 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley Securities cut DigitalBridge Group, Inc. DBRG price target from $40 to $37. B. Riley Securities analyst Daniel Day Weiser maintained the stock with a Buy. DigitalBridge shares fell 0.8% to $16.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities boosted APA Corporation APA price target from $66 to $75. Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann maintained the stock with a Buy. APA fell 3.6% to $39.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel raised Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG price target from $159 to $201. Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy shares fell 2% to $163.89 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Amazon, Target And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas