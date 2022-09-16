ñol

What's Going On With Nio Stock Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 16, 2022 1:07 PM | 1 min read

Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 6.74% to $20.05 Friday afternoon. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid global macro uncertainty following a bearish outlook from FedEx. A global recession could lower consumer discretionary spending at large.

What Happened?

FedEx issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast.

The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter...Read More

See Also: So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO has a 52-week high of $44.27 and a 52-week low of $11.67.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsGlobalMoversTrading Ideas