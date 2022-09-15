- Laureate Education Inc LAUR said its board of directors approved the payment of a special cash distribution of $0.83 per share.
- The special cash distribution is to be paid on October 12, 2022, to each holder of record on September 28, 2022.
- The aggregate amount of the Distribution is expected to be approximately $137 million.
- The proceeds being distributed are attributable to the release of $71.7 million of escrowed funds from the company’s sale of Walden e-Learning LLC.
- Price Action: LAUR shares closed lower by 1.05% at $11.28 on Wednesday.
