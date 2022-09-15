by

Laureate Education Inc LAUR said its board of directors approved the payment of a special cash distribution of $0.83 per share.

said its board of directors approved the payment of a special cash distribution of $0.83 per share. The special cash distribution is to be paid on October 12, 2022, to each holder of record on September 28, 2022.

on October 12, 2022, to each holder of record on September 28, 2022. The aggregate amount of the Distribution is expected to be approximately $137 million.

The proceeds being distributed are attributable to the release of $71.7 million of escrowed funds from the company’s sale of Walden e-Learning LLC.

Price Action: LAUR shares closed lower by 1.05% at $11.28 on Wednesday.

