Laureate Education Board Approves Special Cash Dividend

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 6:53 AM | 1 min read
Laureate Education Board Approves Special Cash Dividend
  • Laureate Education Inc LAUR said its board of directors approved the payment of a special cash distribution of $0.83 per share.
  • The special cash distribution is to be paid on October 12, 2022, to each holder of record on September 28, 2022.
  • The aggregate amount of the Distribution is expected to be approximately $137 million.
  • The proceeds being distributed are attributable to the release of $71.7 million of escrowed funds from the company’s sale of Walden e-Learning LLC.
  • Price Action: LAUR shares closed lower by 1.05% at $11.28 on Wednesday.

