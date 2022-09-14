- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA from $14 to $4. Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila maintained the stock with an Overweight rating. Cabaletta Bio shares gained 0.9% to trade at $0.92 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Stryker Corporation SYK from $250 to $260. Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien maintained the stock with an Overweight. Stryker shares gained 0.2% to $226.30 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Eastman Chemical Company EMN from $102 to $93. Eastman Chemical shares fell 2.7% to $81.08 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Accolade, Inc. ACCD from $9 to $12. Accolade shares rose 0.9% to trade at $12.22 on Wednesday.
- JMP Securities raised the price target on Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY from $35 to $38. Relay Therapeutics shares fell 2.8% to $23.36 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Flowserve Corporation FLS from $33 to $31. Flowserve shares fell 6.5% to $28.78 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $86 to $92. Starbucks shares gained 4.5% to $91.82 on Wednesday.
