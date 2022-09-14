ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Wells Fargo Slashes Price Target On This Stock By Over 71%, Also Check Out Other Major PT Changes Here

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
Wells Fargo Slashes Price Target On This Stock By Over 71%, Also Check Out Other Major PT Changes Here
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA from $14 to $4. Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila maintained the stock with an Overweight rating. Cabaletta Bio shares gained 0.9% to trade at $0.92 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for Stryker Corporation SYK from $250 to $260. Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien maintained the stock with an Overweight. Stryker shares gained 0.2% to $226.30 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Eastman Chemical Company EMN from $102 to $93. Eastman Chemical shares fell 2.7% to $81.08 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Accolade, Inc. ACCD from $9 to $12. Accolade shares rose 0.9% to trade at $12.22 on Wednesday.
  • JMP Securities raised the price target on Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY from $35 to $38. Relay Therapeutics shares fell 2.8% to $23.36 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Flowserve Corporation FLS from $33 to $31. Flowserve shares fell 6.5% to $28.78 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $86 to $92. Starbucks shares gained 4.5% to $91.82 on Wednesday.

Check out this: Fear & Greed Index Moves Back To 'Fear' Zone Amid Sharp Decline In US Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst Ratings